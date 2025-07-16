Rising Inflation Challenges UK Monetary Policy

Britain's annual consumer price inflation unexpectedly climbed to 3.6% in June, the highest rate recorded in over a year, according to official data released on Wednesday. This unexpected rise could complicate the Bank of England's plans for further interest rate reductions.

The June reading marked the highest level since January 2024, surpassing economist forecasts for it to remain steady at May's 3.4%. Inflation levels in Britain are now outpacing those in the United States and the euro zone, exerting pressure on financial markets and reducing the likelihood of an anticipated BoE rate cut in August.

The main contributors to the inflation surge were increased costs for motor fuel, air travel, and rail tickets. The BoE anticipates that inflation will return to its target by the first quarter of 2027, as price pressures particularly from the services sector are expected to persist in the foreseeable future.