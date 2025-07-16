Left Menu

Indian Hotels Expands Stake in ELEL Hotels with Rs 165 Crore Investment

Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd has acquired over 3.3 lakh equity shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary, ELEL Hotel and Investment Ltd, through a rights issue. This transaction, costing over Rs 165 crore, aims to strengthen IHCL's strategic position in developing Taj Bandstand at Bandra Bandstand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:20 IST
Indian Hotels Expands Stake in ELEL Hotels with Rs 165 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic financial move, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, has invested over Rs 165 crore to acquire more than 3.3 lakh equity shares in ELEL Hotel and Investment Ltd. The acquisition was facilitated through a rights issue, enhancing IHCL's footprint in the hospitality sector.

ELEL Hotel and Investment Ltd holds the leasehold rights for a significant land parcel at Bandstand Bandra, earmarked for the development of Taj Bandstand. This development marks a pivotal expansion for IHCL, furthering their mission to establish premier hospitality hubs in key locations.

The rights issue involved the acquisition of 3,30,043 equity shares, each valued nominally at Rs 10, but priced at an issue rate of Rs 5,000 per share. This transaction is expected to bolster IHCL's strategic goals and reinforce its position in the luxury hotel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025