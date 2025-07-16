Left Menu

CavinKare Launches Meera 'Rice Kanji' Shampoo: A Nod to Tradition

CavinKare unveils the 'rice kanji' shampoo under its Meera brand to bolster its position in the haircare market. The product leverages a traditional South Indian ritual and will first launch in Tamil Nadu before expanding to other South Indian markets. This move highlights Meera's ongoing growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CavinKare, a major player in consumer goods, is expanding its Meera brand with the introduction of the 'rice kanji' shampoo. This launch is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its leadership in the haircare category, as confirmed by a top company official.

Initially releasing in the Tamil Nadu market, the company plans to roll out the shampoo to other South Indian regions. The 'rice kanji' shampoo is rooted in a traditional South Indian practice, known for its benefits in smoothing and adding shine to hair.

CavinKare's Rajat Nanda emphasized that the product is an effort to bring indigenous wisdom to a broader audience. Priced at Rs 85 for 80 ml and Rs 1,312 for a liter, the shampoo is expected to extend Meera's market reach, buoyed by the brand's 30-year legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

