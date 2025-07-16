Delhi Storms Cause Flight Diversions Amid Severe Weather

On Wednesday afternoon, adverse weather conditions at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport led to the diversion of at least five flights. According to an official statement, two IndiGo flights and two Air India flights were rerouted to Jaipur, while another Air India flight was sent to Amritsar.

At 1:44 PM, Air India reported on a social media platform, X, that gusty winds and rain were disrupting flight operations in the capital. By 2:17 PM, IndiGo also issued a statement, noting that despite current schedules remaining intact, weather-related delays were anticipated.

Indira Gandhi International Airport, the largest in the country, which supports around 1,300 flight movements daily, experienced significant interruptions due to the severe weather conditions.

