Delhi Storms Cause Flight Diversions Amid Severe Weather

Severe weather caused the diversion of at least five flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Two flights each from IndiGo and Air India were rerouted to Jaipur, and one Air India flight was redirected to Amritsar due to gusty winds and heavy rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday afternoon, adverse weather conditions at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport led to the diversion of at least five flights. According to an official statement, two IndiGo flights and two Air India flights were rerouted to Jaipur, while another Air India flight was sent to Amritsar.

At 1:44 PM, Air India reported on a social media platform, X, that gusty winds and rain were disrupting flight operations in the capital. By 2:17 PM, IndiGo also issued a statement, noting that despite current schedules remaining intact, weather-related delays were anticipated.

Indira Gandhi International Airport, the largest in the country, which supports around 1,300 flight movements daily, experienced significant interruptions due to the severe weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

