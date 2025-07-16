Aviation Entrepreneur Denies Private Jet Purchase Rumors

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, addressed rumors surrounding LAT Aviation, a startup he backs. On Wednesday, Goyal firmly denied allegations that the company has bought a private jet, specifically a Bombardier Global jet, as reported by some media outlets.

The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das and operating within the regional aviation sector, aims to innovate in regional air travel rather than purchasing jets. Goyal emphasized the company's mission by stating, "LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes."

Despite its ambitions, the aviation venture encounters challenges, including securing regulatory clearances, ensuring technological capability, and gaining public adoption. Goyal clarified he doesn't personally own a private jet, adding, "Will be nice to have one, though."

(With inputs from agencies.)