Aviation Entrepreneur Denies Private Jet Purchase Rumors
Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Eternal, clarified that LAT Aviation, an aviation startup he's backing, has not purchased a private jet, countering prior media claims. The startup focuses on regional aviation development, not buying jets, amid challenges like regulatory hurdles and tech capability.
- Country:
- India
Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, addressed rumors surrounding LAT Aviation, a startup he backs. On Wednesday, Goyal firmly denied allegations that the company has bought a private jet, specifically a Bombardier Global jet, as reported by some media outlets.
The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das and operating within the regional aviation sector, aims to innovate in regional air travel rather than purchasing jets. Goyal emphasized the company's mission by stating, "LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes."
Despite its ambitions, the aviation venture encounters challenges, including securing regulatory clearances, ensuring technological capability, and gaining public adoption. Goyal clarified he doesn't personally own a private jet, adding, "Will be nice to have one, though."
(With inputs from agencies.)
