Left Menu

Aviation Entrepreneur Denies Private Jet Purchase Rumors

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Eternal, clarified that LAT Aviation, an aviation startup he's backing, has not purchased a private jet, countering prior media claims. The startup focuses on regional aviation development, not buying jets, amid challenges like regulatory hurdles and tech capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:43 IST
Aviation Entrepreneur Denies Private Jet Purchase Rumors
Deepinder Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, addressed rumors surrounding LAT Aviation, a startup he backs. On Wednesday, Goyal firmly denied allegations that the company has bought a private jet, specifically a Bombardier Global jet, as reported by some media outlets.

The aerospace startup, co-founded by Surobhi Das and operating within the regional aviation sector, aims to innovate in regional air travel rather than purchasing jets. Goyal emphasized the company's mission by stating, "LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes."

Despite its ambitions, the aviation venture encounters challenges, including securing regulatory clearances, ensuring technological capability, and gaining public adoption. Goyal clarified he doesn't personally own a private jet, adding, "Will be nice to have one, though."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025