Foundation Laid for Developmental Projects in Mizoram's Siaha District Under PMJVK Scheme

Union Minister George Kurian inaugurated the foundation for two projects under the PMJVK scheme in Mizoram's Siaha district. The initiative aims to boost local development with a focus on infrastructure and community empowerment. Local leaders praised the government's efforts in uplifting marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MIZORAM, SIAHA DISTRICT - Union Minister George Kurian initiated the groundwork for two pivotal projects as part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme on Wednesday. The ceremony was conducted virtually and shared enthusiasm among local attendees.

The projects, a public market cum multipurpose centre and a women facilitation centre at Tipa V, alongside a community hall in Siaha district, are positioned to substantially benefit the local populace. These developments highlight the central government's ongoing commitment to minority community empowerment and regional growth.

Attendees, including BJP MLAs from Siaha district, hailed the central administration's comprehensive approach towards development, recognizing it as a transformative step for Mizoram's Northeastern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

