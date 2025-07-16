Namo Bharat Stations: A Leap Towards Integrated Transport in Delhi-Meerut Corridor

The completion of three new Namo Bharat stations between Meerut South and Modipuram signifies a key advancement in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor project. Slated to be operational by month's end, these stations will mark an essential step toward the complete rollout of the 82-kilometer stretch.

The stations—Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram—are in varying stages of readiness, with Shatabdi Nagar being the first elevated station, also serving Meerut Metro trains. Begumpul, the largest, is underground, while Modipuram's construction aligns along National Highway. A foot overbridge is being finalized for pedestrian safety.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station, nears completion as a multi-modal hub connecting Metro and bus services. New infrastructural elements, including a footbridge and advanced signalling systems, aim to streamline transport and promote public transit use within India's first shared regional and metro train corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)