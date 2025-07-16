Namo Bharat Gears Up for Full Speed Ahead: Major Milestone in Delhi-Meerut RRTS

In a significant leap for urban transport, the newly constructed Namo Bharat stations between Meerut South and Modipuram are all set to commence operations by the end of this month. This development marks a crucial step in the full commissioning of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The stations—Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram—are ready to facilitate burgeoning commuter demands. NCRTC officials highlighted the temporary but essential role of Jangpura station in Delhi, which will manage train operations efficiently until the next phase of the Namo Bharat project is realized.

A successful full-length trial run was recently conducted, showcasing Namo Bharat trains traveling at 160 kmph. Multi-modal integration remains central to the project, designed to seamlessly align with existing infrastructure and boost public transport usage, as intended by the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

