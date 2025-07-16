US Wholesale Inflation Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions
US wholesale inflation remained unchanged in June, contrary to concerns that President Trump's tariffs might increase goods prices. The Labor Department's report revealed a 2.3% year-over-year rise. This comes amid ongoing discussions on the impact of tariffs and the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
US wholesale inflation remained stable last month, defying fears that President Donald Trump's tariffs would lead to higher prices for goods before they reach consumers.
The Labour Department's report showed the producer price index was unchanged from May and up by 2.3% year-over-year, falling below economists' expectations.
The report follows consumer price data indicating a 2.7% rise, the largest annual gain since February. Economists are closely monitoring these numbers amid ongoing tariff tensions.
Advertisement