Left Menu

US Wholesale Inflation Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

US wholesale inflation remained unchanged in June, contrary to concerns that President Trump's tariffs might increase goods prices. The Labor Department's report revealed a 2.3% year-over-year rise. This comes amid ongoing discussions on the impact of tariffs and the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST
US Wholesale Inflation Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US wholesale inflation remained stable last month, defying fears that President Donald Trump's tariffs would lead to higher prices for goods before they reach consumers.

The Labour Department's report showed the producer price index was unchanged from May and up by 2.3% year-over-year, falling below economists' expectations.

The report follows consumer price data indicating a 2.7% rise, the largest annual gain since February. Economists are closely monitoring these numbers amid ongoing tariff tensions.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025