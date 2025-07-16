US Wholesale Inflation Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

US wholesale inflation remained stable last month, defying fears that President Donald Trump's tariffs would lead to higher prices for goods before they reach consumers.

The Labour Department's report showed the producer price index was unchanged from May and up by 2.3% year-over-year, falling below economists' expectations.

The report follows consumer price data indicating a 2.7% rise, the largest annual gain since February. Economists are closely monitoring these numbers amid ongoing tariff tensions.