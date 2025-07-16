Left Menu

Rajoo Engineers Ltd Launches Rs 180 Crore QIP for Strategic Growth

Rajoo Engineers Ltd is set to raise Rs 180 crore via a QIP issue. The company seeks to invest Rs 160 crore for business expansion and the rest for corporate purposes. The offer price is Rs 114.42 per share, with the issue closing on July 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:04 IST
Rajoo Engineers Ltd Launches Rs 180 Crore QIP for Strategic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajoo Engineers Ltd, a prominent plastic extrusion machinery manufacturer, has announced its plan to raise Rs 180 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. This strategic financial move is reflected in a recent exchange filing.

The Rajkot-based company's board has sanctioned the start of the QIP issue, with equity shares offered at a floor price of Rs 114.42 each. The placement commenced on July 15 and is set to conclude on July 21. Notably, the company may allow a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

From the Rs 180 crore raised, Rs 160 crore has been earmarked for strategic business expansion, particularly through inorganic growth avenues, while the balance will address general corporate needs. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Rajoo Engineers reported a revenue of Rs 253.65 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 38.11 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025