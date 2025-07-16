Left Menu

Mahindra Group Backs New Agricultural Initiative: Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

The Mahindra Group supports the Union Cabinet's Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana aimed at transforming Indian agriculture. The scheme targets grassroots development across 100 districts with a Rs 24,000 crore annual budget, enhancing productivity, sustainability, and self-reliance by 2025-26 with backing from various sectors.

The Mahindra Group has expressed strong support for the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, a landmark policy recently approved by the Union Cabinet aimed at revolutionizing Indian agriculture. Group CEO and Managing Director, Anish Shah, praised the initiative as a bold, transformative step that targets 100 districts, aiming to bolster rural prosperity, drive crop diversification, and promote sustainable farming practices.

The Yojana seeks to enhance agricultural productivity, encourage crop diversification, and integrate sustainable methods while improving post-harvest storage and irrigation facilities. Through collaborative efforts with existing schemes and local partnerships, the initiative will extend vital support to farmers, augmenting credit access and enhancing resilience across the agriculture value chain.

A financial commitment of Rs 24,000 crore per year for at least six years starting 2025-26 has been planned for the program, which aligns with the Aspirational Districts Programme goals. As these districts show improvement, the broader national indicators are expected to rise, driving the country's journey toward agricultural self-reliance and enhanced local livelihoods, contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

