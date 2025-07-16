Air India Crash Report Sheds New Light

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report on the Air India crash offers more information than initially anticipated, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

At a Singapore event, IATA Director General Willie Walsh lauded the timely release and its potential benefits for the aviation industry. The report details an accident involving Air India's Boeing 787-8, which tragically claimed 260 lives due to fuel switches cut off immediately after takeoff, causing cockpit confusion.

While no formal recommendations were made to Boeing or GE, some airlines proactively check fuel cutoff switches. Speculations about pilot error face rejection by various pilot associations, highlighting the need for comprehensive investigations.