Vision 2047: Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Roadmap Unveiled

In a strategic push towards economic transformation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a comprehensive report titled 'Towards Swarna Andhra Pradesh@2047' on Wednesday in New Delhi. The report, crafted by the Taskforce for Economic Development with the Confederation of Indian Industry, charts a future of prosperity for Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu articulated a vision where Andhra Pradesh emerges as India's foremost state by 2047, achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 2.4 trillion and export targets of USD 450 billion. Highlighting the state's abundant agricultural resources, Naidu emphasized robust infrastructure plans including multiple ports, enhanced road networks, and new airports.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a 'Quantum Valley' in Amaravati in cooperation with global tech giants, signifying the state's technological ambition. He assured business leaders that Andhra Pradesh would provide a conducive environment for industry, underscoring a commitment to transforming the state into a logistics hub in India.