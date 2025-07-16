Naidu Unveils Vision for Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a vision to transform the state into a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047. This ambitious plan focuses on economic growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability. Key sectors include infrastructure, MSMEs, and targeted incentives to spur population growth.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has charted an ambitious course for the state with the Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047 Vision aimed at expanding the economy to USD 2.4 trillion by 2047 from its current USD 180 billion. Unveiled at a recent event, this plan seeks to boost per capita income from USD 3,400 to a formidable USD 42,000.
The initiative, co-chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, emphasizes comprehensive growth, including infrastructure development, social equity, and environmental sustainability. Designed to position the state in alignment with India's national goals by 2047, the vision outlines targets at various administrative levels for precise and impactful growth monitoring.
Key focus areas include enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting MSMEs, and improving ease of doing business. With strategies for fiscal consolidation and sector-specific skill development, the report highlights the necessity for a collaborative approach involving government, industry, and academia to actualize Naidu's transformational agenda.
