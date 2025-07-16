Left Menu

Air India Express Disruption at Lucknow: Tech Glitches Ground Boeing Flight to Dubai

A technical issue with an Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX led to the cancellation of a flight from Lucknow to Dubai, impacting over 155 passengers. The airline offered accommodations, refunds, and rescheduling. The flight is set to operate by Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:54 IST
On Wednesday morning, an Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX faced technical difficulties at Lucknow airport, leading to the cancellation of its planned flight to Dubai.

A total of over 155 passengers were affected by the decision to ground the aircraft. According to sources, no official statement has been released by the airline.

In response to the inconvenience, passengers were given options including hotel stays, full refunds, or complimentary rescheduling. The flight is expected to depart around the same time on Thursday.

