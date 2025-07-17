Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Plane Crash Halts Southend Airport Operations

London Southend Airport partially reopened after the fatal crash of a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air plane, which killed four foreign nationals. Flights were suspended following Sunday's incident.

The plane was bound for the Netherlands when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The airport, 35 miles east of London, resumed operations for a limited number of flights.

Authorities confirmed that normal operations will resume on Thursday. An investigation into the crash is ongoing as the aircraft is dismantled for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)