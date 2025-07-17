Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Plane Crash Halts Southend Airport Operations
London Southend Airport reopened partially after a plane crash killed four foreigners, halting flights. The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air crashed soon after takeoff for the Netherlands. EasyJet resumed limited flights. Investigations continue as the aircraft is dismantled for further examination.
London Southend Airport partially reopened after the fatal crash of a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air plane, which killed four foreign nationals. Flights were suspended following Sunday's incident.
The plane was bound for the Netherlands when it crashed shortly after takeoff. The airport, 35 miles east of London, resumed operations for a limited number of flights.
Authorities confirmed that normal operations will resume on Thursday. An investigation into the crash is ongoing as the aircraft is dismantled for further examination.
