KPIL Secures Rs 2,293 Crore Orders Boosting Infrastructure Sector

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) has announced securing new contracts worth around Rs 2,293 crore, with the support of its global subsidiaries. These orders encompass the Buildings and Factories sector in India and Power Transmission and Distribution systems abroad, as per the company's latest statement.

Recognized as a leading EPC player, KPIL continues to expand its influence in the power transmission, distribution, and civil infrastructure domains. The newly acquired projects further consolidate the company's order book, with their current fiscal year reaching Rs 9,443 crores, thus affirming KPIL's robust growth projections.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO of KPIL, expressed confidence in the company's strengthened market position following these wins. KPIL remains a key figure in the global EPC industry, executing projects in over 30 countries, with a presence in 75 countries, thereby ensuring substantial future growth prospects.

