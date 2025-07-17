Rabobank, DLL & EIB Unveil €1B Funding Push for Green and Agri-Focused SMEs

In a strategic move to bolster sustainable development and bioeconomic growth across Europe, Rabobank, its leasing subsidiary DLL, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have joined forces to provide a substantial €1 billion in new financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies. The initiative is designed to enhance access to affordable finance, particularly for businesses investing in climate-relevant, agricultural, and bioeconomy projects.

EIB Lending to Catalyze Sustainable Investment

Under this innovative financial structure:

The EIB is providing €500 million in loans, with €250 million allocated to Rabobank and €250 million to DLL.

Both financial institutions will match the EIB funds with their own contributions, bringing the total available financing to €1 billion.

The funding will support small-scale sustainability-oriented investments, helping local companies navigate the twin challenges of climate change and economic modernization. A minimum of 40% of the loans will be directed toward climate-related initiatives, and at least 40% will support the bioeconomy, particularly within the agriculture sector.

Geographic Reach and Sectoral Impact

The partnership focuses on empowering businesses within the Netherlands and across nine other EU countries—France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Poland, Ireland, and the Netherlands—to make meaningful strides in sustainability and innovation.

Rabobank's funding will be primarily directed at Dutch SMEs and mid-caps, with a strong emphasis on agricultural and environmentally sustainable projects. DLL, meanwhile, will target pan-European investments, offering leasing and financial solutions tailored to help local businesses upgrade to greener technologies and equipment.

Driving Climate Resilience and Bioeconomy Growth

EIB Director General Jean-Christophe Laloux emphasized the broader economic significance of climate financing:

“Climate change is disrupting business and economic behaviors. We view climate finance not only as a responsibility but as a key driver of economic growth. This new facility strengthens our long-standing cooperation with Rabobank and DLL, and we hope it serves as a model for other financial institutions to scale up support for sustainable entrepreneurship.”

The EIB’s support is intended to help bridge the investment gap for SMEs that often face challenges in accessing traditional forms of capital—especially for green or innovative projects that carry higher perceived risks or longer payback periods.

Making Sustainability Accessible and Affordable

Rabobank’s Carlo van Kemenade, Director Retail NL and Managing Board Member, described the partnership as a critical extension of the bank’s commitment to impact-driven finance.

“Sustainability is a cornerstone of Rabobank’s strategy. Our clients appreciate that these impact loans not only provide them with capital but reward them with interest rate discounts for being sustainability leaders. It’s a way of accelerating the transition we’re building together.”

DLL—well-known for providing equipment financing and vendor leasing solutions—will use its share of the funding to expand access to sustainable equipment and technology financing, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, construction, and renewable energy.

DLL CEO Lara Yocarini, who also sits on Rabobank’s Managing Board, remarked:

“As a transition partner for a better world, DLL sees sustainability as integral to long-term business success. The EIB’s attractive funding enables us to offer more affordable, customized leasing solutions, helping our customers invest in a greener future with lower barriers to entry.”

Incentivizing Impact Through Financial Innovation

A distinguishing feature of the program is the interest rate incentives tied to environmental and social impact. Borrowers that meet specific sustainability criteria—such as energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy adoption, or sustainable farming practices—can benefit from preferential loan terms, reinforcing a results-driven approach to green finance.

The funding also aligns with the European Union’s Green Deal objectives and broader commitments to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. By empowering smaller businesses to act as agents of climate transformation, the initiative aims to create ripple effects across supply chains, industries, and communities.

A Model for Scalable Green Financing

The Rabobank–DLL–EIB collaboration highlights how public-private partnerships can unlock large-scale financing to drive systemic change in sustainability and innovation. As the economic and environmental stakes continue to rise, such models may prove essential for equipping European SMEs—the backbone of the economy—with the tools, capital, and confidence they need to lead in a low-carbon era.