Adani Divests Major Stake in AWL: Wilmar International Takes Lead

Adani Enterprises has offloaded a 20% stake in AWL Agri Business to Singapore-based Wilmar International, reshaping the ownership structure. The transaction, valued at Rs 7,150 crore, elevates Wilmar to majority shareholder with 65% ownership. This strategic move is in line with regulatory demands for increased public shareholding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:49 IST
Adani Group (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises has announced the sale of a 20 percent stake in AWL Agri Business Limited to Singapore-based Wilmar International, reflecting a significant reshuffling in the company's ownership structure. The deal is valued at Rs 7,150 crore, as reported in a stock exchange filing.

The transaction was executed at a rate of Rs 275 per share, following a prior agreement between Adani Commodities LLP, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, and Lence Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Wilmar International. This agreement, initiated in December 2024, granted both parties options to buy or sell shares at a mutually agreed price, not exceeding Rs 305 per share.

The move allows Wilmar International to emerge as the majority shareholder of AWL, controlling 65 percent of the stakes, as regulatory compliance necessitated an increase in public shareholding. Following the sale, Adani's holdings reduced to 30.42 percent. Consequently, the shareholders' agreements between the parties have been terminated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

