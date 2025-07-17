Left Menu

TTD Secures 30-Year Cooking Gas Supply from IOCL

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) have signed a 30-year agreement to ensure a continuous supply of cooking gas. A new 45-tonne LPG storage facility will be constructed over the next six months to meet future requirements for temple prasadam and free meals.

Updated: 17-07-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has formalized a decades-long partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) by signing a new 30-year agreement. This move aims to secure an uninterrupted supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) crucial for temple operations, including prasadam preparation and free meals.

According to an official release, IOCL has been the primary cooking gas supplier to this globally renowned temple for over 20 years. The collaboration's long-term sustainability was further reinforced by laying the foundation of a new 45-tonne LPG storage facility in Tirumala. The project, estimated at Rs 8 crore, is projected to complete within six months.

The storage facility will ensure that the temple's operational needs are consistently met, supporting both religious offerings and community services. TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu expressed confidence in the project's timely completion and its significance in maintaining the temple's service commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

