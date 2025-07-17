Left Menu

Heritage Foods' Profit Drops Despite Revenue Growth

Heritage Foods reported a 30.60% drop in Q1 net profit due to higher expenses, despite a 10% increase in net income. The company is focusing on growth with a new ice cream project and strategic acquisition to boost control of the yogurt supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:01 IST
Heritage Foods' Profit Drops Despite Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dairy company Heritage Foods experienced a 30.60% decline in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 40.54 crore, during the first quarter of this fiscal year due to increased expenses.

In contrast, net income saw a 10% surge to Rs 1,136.8 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,032.67 crore.

Executive Director Brahmani Nara highlighted that despite challenges from unseasonal rains affecting demand, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue. Additionally, Heritage Foods is moving forward with its greenfield ice cream project and acquiring an increased stake in Heritage Novandie Foods Private Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025