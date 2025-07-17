U.S. Retail Sales Surge in June amid Tariff Pressures
U.S. retail sales rose by 0.6% in June, better than expected, despite last month's 0.9% decline. The hike partly stems from tariff-related price increases, notably in household goods. Core retail sales, which exclude vital sectors, saw a 0.5% increase, hinting at ongoing consumer spending moderation.
In June, U.S. retail sales experienced a remarkable recovery, showing a 0.6% boost, a surprising upswing after a 0.9% decline in May, the Commerce Department announced. The unexpected increase is attributed partly to rising prices due to tariffs on various goods.
New data indicates significant price hikes in tariff-sensitive goods, such as household furnishings, appliances, and toys. Core retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services, increased by 0.5%, following a downwardly revised 0.2% in May.
According to Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, while the household sector remains resilient, the trend suggests a potential moderation in consumer spending.
