U.S. Retail Sales Surge in June amid Tariff Pressures

In June, U.S. retail sales experienced a remarkable recovery, showing a 0.6% boost, a surprising upswing after a 0.9% decline in May, the Commerce Department announced. The unexpected increase is attributed partly to rising prices due to tariffs on various goods.

New data indicates significant price hikes in tariff-sensitive goods, such as household furnishings, appliances, and toys. Core retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services, increased by 0.5%, following a downwardly revised 0.2% in May.

According to Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, while the household sector remains resilient, the trend suggests a potential moderation in consumer spending.

