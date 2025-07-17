Left Menu

U.S. Retail Sales Surge in June amid Tariff Pressures

U.S. retail sales rose by 0.6% in June, better than expected, despite last month's 0.9% decline. The hike partly stems from tariff-related price increases, notably in household goods. Core retail sales, which exclude vital sectors, saw a 0.5% increase, hinting at ongoing consumer spending moderation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:09 IST
U.S. Retail Sales Surge in June amid Tariff Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In June, U.S. retail sales experienced a remarkable recovery, showing a 0.6% boost, a surprising upswing after a 0.9% decline in May, the Commerce Department announced. The unexpected increase is attributed partly to rising prices due to tariffs on various goods.

New data indicates significant price hikes in tariff-sensitive goods, such as household furnishings, appliances, and toys. Core retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services, increased by 0.5%, following a downwardly revised 0.2% in May.

According to Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, while the household sector remains resilient, the trend suggests a potential moderation in consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025