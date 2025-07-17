Tragic Railway Accident Takes Junior Engineer's Life
A junior engineer named Santosh Kumar, associated with the Irrigation Department in Shahjahanpur, died after being struck by a train. The incident occurred near Shahjahanpur railway station. Identified through an ID card, his body has been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.
A junior engineer from the Irrigation Department, identified as Santosh Kumar, tragically lost his life after being struck by a train near Shahjahanpur railway station. The incident occurred early this morning, prompting an investigation by local authorities.
Rehan Khan, the officer in charge of the Railway Police Station, confirmed receiving reports about a person being hit by the Punjab Mail train. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an identity card on the deceased, confirming his identity as Santosh Kumar, age 36.
The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.
