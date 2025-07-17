Left Menu

Maharashtra Highway Police Crack Down on Personal Phone Usage for Traffic Violations

The Maharashtra Highway Police instructed traffic officials not to use personal phones for photographing traffic violations due to discrepancies in e-challan systems. Concerns were raised at a meeting led by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, prompting disciplinary measures against such practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:57 IST
Maharashtra Highway Police Crack Down on Personal Phone Usage for Traffic Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over traffic enforcement practices, the Maharashtra Highway Police have directed traffic officers not to use personal mobile phones to photograph vehicles violating traffic rules. This measure aims to prevent errors in issuing challans.

The directive comes after a meeting at Vidhan Bhawan, where transport association representatives voiced grievances about the misuse of personal phones by traffic officials. The photos, not uploaded in real time, were leading to wrong challans and discrepancies.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik expressed displeasure over these actions during the meeting. Following this, Pravin Salunkhe, Additional Director General of Police, ordered strict disciplinary action against officials breaching these guidelines, reinforcing similar past instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025