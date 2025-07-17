Maharashtra Highway Police Crack Down on Personal Phone Usage for Traffic Violations
The Maharashtra Highway Police instructed traffic officials not to use personal phones for photographing traffic violations due to discrepancies in e-challan systems. Concerns were raised at a meeting led by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, prompting disciplinary measures against such practices.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing concerns over traffic enforcement practices, the Maharashtra Highway Police have directed traffic officers not to use personal mobile phones to photograph vehicles violating traffic rules. This measure aims to prevent errors in issuing challans.
The directive comes after a meeting at Vidhan Bhawan, where transport association representatives voiced grievances about the misuse of personal phones by traffic officials. The photos, not uploaded in real time, were leading to wrong challans and discrepancies.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik expressed displeasure over these actions during the meeting. Following this, Pravin Salunkhe, Additional Director General of Police, ordered strict disciplinary action against officials breaching these guidelines, reinforcing similar past instructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
