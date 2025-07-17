Left Menu

LCA Tejas Production Boosted by HAL and L&T Partnership

Larsen and Toubro has delivered the first wing assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Commended by the Ministry of Defence, this collaboration aims to meet production targets and further self-reliance in India's aerospace sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:26 IST
LCA Tejas Production Boosted by HAL and L&T Partnership
HAL receives first set of wing assemblies for LCA Mk1A from L&T (Image/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first wing assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, manufactured by Larsen and Toubro (L&T), were officially handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in a ceremony in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence. Secretary of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, participated virtually as HAL's General Manager of the LCA Tejas Division, M Abdul Salam, received the assemblies from L&T's Precision Manufacturing and Systems Complex.

During the event, Secretary Kumar praised the collaborative efforts of HAL and L&T in pursuing self-reliance. He highlighted HAL's leadership in developing partnerships with private sector companies to boost capabilities in India's defense manufacturing landscape.

Kumar expressed optimism about achieving production targets for the LCA Tejas and urged stakeholders to minimize reliance on international imports. HAL's Chairman and Managing Director, DK Sunil, called the achievement a testament to sustained collaboration and mutual commitment to excellence between HAL and L&T.

Sunil stated that HAL is working intensively with suppliers, including large corporations and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), to foster Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in aerospace and defense. He mentioned that HAL has created a parallel aircraft structural assembly line within the private sector to enhance the production capacity of the LCA Tejas program. Meanwhile, L&T's Senior Vice President and Head of Precision Engineering and Systems, Arun Ramchandani, confirmed plans to increase production from four to twelve wing sets annually using advanced assembly techniques and automation.

To date, the LCA Tejas Division has received various structural modules from several national suppliers, including Air Intake Assemblies from Lakshmi Machine Works, Rear Fuselage Assembly from Alpha Tocol, Loom Assemblies from Amphenol, Fin and Rudder Assemblies from Tata Advanced Systems, Centre Fuselage Assembly from VEM Technologies, and Wing Assemblies from L&T for the Mk1A variant. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025