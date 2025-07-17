Nuvoco Vistas Corp Soars: Profit and Revenue Surge in Q1 FY26

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the building materials arm of the Nirma Group, has reported a notable increase in profits, achieving Rs 133.16 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, compared to Rs 2.84 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 9% to Rs 2,872.70 crore, marking a steady growth trajectory in a competitive sector. Overall, the company's total income, including other earnings, increased by 9.33% to Rs 2,887.50 crore.

Notably, the cement sales volume reached 5.1 MMT for Q1 FY26. Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy emphasized the company's focus on premiumisation and trade mix as factors contributing to this achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)