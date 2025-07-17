Left Menu

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Soars: Profit and Revenue Surge in Q1 FY26

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, a division of Nirma Group, reported a significant profit increase to Rs 133.16 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 2.84 crore a year ago. The company's revenue rose by 9%, with total earnings reaching Rs 2,887.50 crore. Cement sales volume hit 5.1 MMT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:15 IST
Nuvoco Vistas Corp Soars: Profit and Revenue Surge in Q1 FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the building materials arm of the Nirma Group, has reported a notable increase in profits, achieving Rs 133.16 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, compared to Rs 2.84 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 9% to Rs 2,872.70 crore, marking a steady growth trajectory in a competitive sector. Overall, the company's total income, including other earnings, increased by 9.33% to Rs 2,887.50 crore.

Notably, the cement sales volume reached 5.1 MMT for Q1 FY26. Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy emphasized the company's focus on premiumisation and trade mix as factors contributing to this achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025