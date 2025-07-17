Boost in U.S. Retail Sales Sparks Economic Optimism Despite Inflation Concerns
U.S. retail sales showed a stronger than expected increase in June, contributing to a potential delay in a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Inflated prices due to import tariffs played a role in the sales jump. The labor market remained stable, indicating steady economic activity.
In a surprising turn, U.S. retail sales surged more than anticipated in June, offering a glimmer of hope for economic growth and possibly prompting the Federal Reserve to reconsider immediate interest rate cuts amid inflationary pressures from import tariffs.
This upward trend was supported by Labor Department data indicating a drop in first-time unemployment applications to a three-month low, reflecting stable job creation in July. The Federal Reserve faces mounting pressure from President Donald Trump to reduce borrowing costs, but is poised to maintain its current interest rate range during this month's policy meeting.
Despite the positive momentum, inflation continues to erode consumer purchasing power. Higher prices for tariff-sensitive goods contributed significantly to the retail sales climb, raising concerns over sustainability. Stable consumer spending predicts a modest GDP rebound in the second quarter as employment figures remain robust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Robust 11.3% surge in Kharif sowing bodes well for inflation outlook in 2025: ICICI Bank
Marico Shows Resilience Amid Inflationary Pressures in Q1 FY25
Trade Wars and Tariffs: The Strain on US Job Market
Clouds on the Horizon: U.S. Job Market Faces Slowdown Amid Economic Uncertainty
U.S. Job Market Holds Steady, Signals Potential Shift in Federal Reserve Policy