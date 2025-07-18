Left Menu

Equities Surge Amid Strong Economic Signals and Earnings

Equities soared to new highs as U.S. jobless claims drop and retail sales outperformed expectations, reflecting economic resilience. Strong earnings from major companies added to the optimism, although geopolitical tensions and U.S. tariffs posed risks. Oil and dollar gained, while gold declined amid market confidence.

Equities surged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record closing highs, driven by positive economic data and robust earnings reports. Investors were buoyed by a decline in U.S. jobless claims and a rebound in retail sales, indicating economic stability, despite some challenges in hiring brought on by tariffs.

According to Mike Cornacchioli, investment strategy director at Citizens Private Wealth, the latest data underscores the consumer and labor market's strength, quelling concerns over the U.S. economy. Supporting this sentiment, companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and GE Aerospace posted impressive results, illuminating the market optimism.

The dollar strengthened alongside gains in oil, while gold prices fell as market confidence soared. The positive momentum persisted even as uncertainties loomed over U.S. tariffs and geopolitical tensions, including drone strikes in the Middle East affecting oil supply. Meanwhile, U.S. markets continued to demonstrate resilience, highlighted by steady gains across indices and strong participation from small-cap stocks.

