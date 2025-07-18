Russian Defense Takes Out Ukrainian Drones Heading for Moscow
Russian air defenses intercepted two Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. No casualties or damage were reported. The incident briefly disrupted operations at three Moscow airports. Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 46 Ukrainian drones across different regions, underscoring escalating tensions.
Moscow's air defenses successfully intercepted two Ukrainian drones late Thursday night, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The mayor reported that specialists are examining the crash site of drone fragments, giving no account of casualties or significant damage.
The Federal Aviation Agency, Rosaviatsia, responded by temporarily suspending operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, though normal activities resumed shortly thereafter. The grounding of flights extended to Vnukovo Airport later in the night.
The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that a total of 46 Ukrainian drones were destroyed within a four-hour timeframe, with most downed near Ukraine, including 31 over the Bryansk region and 10 over the annexed Crimea region.