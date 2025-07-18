Russian Defense Takes Out Ukrainian Drones Heading for Moscow

Moscow's air defenses successfully intercepted two Ukrainian drones late Thursday night, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The mayor reported that specialists are examining the crash site of drone fragments, giving no account of casualties or significant damage.

The Federal Aviation Agency, Rosaviatsia, responded by temporarily suspending operations at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, though normal activities resumed shortly thereafter. The grounding of flights extended to Vnukovo Airport later in the night.

The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that a total of 46 Ukrainian drones were destroyed within a four-hour timeframe, with most downed near Ukraine, including 31 over the Bryansk region and 10 over the annexed Crimea region.