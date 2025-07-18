Eurozone Government Bonds: A Steepening Yield Curve

The German yield curve has entered its fourth consecutive week of steepening, reflecting a shift in investor focus towards expansionary fiscal plans. This dynamic is characterized by a rise in long-dated yields while short-dated ones remain stable.

In the euro area, government bond markets have taken cues from U.S. Treasuries, where 10-year yields increased amid concerns regarding the Federal Reserve's independence and inflation resurgence driven by tariffs. Specifically, Germany's 2-year government bond yields, which are closely tied to European Central Bank policy rate expectations, climbed to 1.85% on Friday, remaining consistent with early June levels.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, serving as the euro area's benchmark, saw an increase to 2.70%, up from approximately 2.48% in June. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yields rose to 3.58%, and the spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds remained a key indicator of market sentiment.

