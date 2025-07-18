Left Menu

Marengo Asia Hospitals Launches Cutting-edge Neuro & Spine Institute in Gurugram

Marengo Asia Hospitals has opened the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) in Gurugram, led by acclaimed neurologist Dr. Praveen Gupta. Equipped with advanced technology, the institute aims to transform neurological and spine care through a multidisciplinary, patient-centric approach, offering comprehensive services for a wide range of conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:44 IST
Marengo Asia Hospitals Launches Cutting-edge Neuro & Spine Institute in Gurugram
Marengo Asia Hospitals Sets New Benchmark in Neuro & Spine Care with Launch of MAIINS. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram has become the latest hub for advanced neurological and spine treatment with the inauguration of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) by Marengo Asia Hospitals. The facility aims to revolutionize patient care in the region, featuring cutting-edge technology and the expertise of internationally recognized neurologist Dr. Praveen Gupta.

The institute adopts a comprehensive, multidisciplinary model, incorporating specialists from various fields such as neurology, psychiatry, psychology, and rehabilitation to offer holistic care for numerous conditions. Dr. Praveen Gupta, a gold medallist from AIIMS, is credited with pioneering treatments like Asia's first brain pacemaker for epilepsy and deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease.

Located strategically in Gurugram, the institute also focuses on community-based mental health and geriatric neurology programs. Equipped with robotic-assisted surgery and advanced neuro-monitoring, MAIINS aims to improve early diagnosis and long-term disease management, setting new benchmarks in neurological and spine healthcare across Delhi NCR and North India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025