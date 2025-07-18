Marengo Asia Hospitals Launches Cutting-edge Neuro & Spine Institute in Gurugram

Gurugram has become the latest hub for advanced neurological and spine treatment with the inauguration of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) by Marengo Asia Hospitals. The facility aims to revolutionize patient care in the region, featuring cutting-edge technology and the expertise of internationally recognized neurologist Dr. Praveen Gupta.

The institute adopts a comprehensive, multidisciplinary model, incorporating specialists from various fields such as neurology, psychiatry, psychology, and rehabilitation to offer holistic care for numerous conditions. Dr. Praveen Gupta, a gold medallist from AIIMS, is credited with pioneering treatments like Asia's first brain pacemaker for epilepsy and deep brain stimulation for Parkinson's disease.

Located strategically in Gurugram, the institute also focuses on community-based mental health and geriatric neurology programs. Equipped with robotic-assisted surgery and advanced neuro-monitoring, MAIINS aims to improve early diagnosis and long-term disease management, setting new benchmarks in neurological and spine healthcare across Delhi NCR and North India.

