JSW Steel's Profits Surge Amid Legal Battles: A Financial Analysis

JSW Steel reported a significant increase in net profit of Rs 2,209 crore for April-June, driven by reduced expenses and higher production volumes, despite ongoing legal challenges regarding the acquisition of Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd. The company faced a decline in exports yet maintained strong domestic sales growth.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:32 IST
  India
  • India

JSW Steel, on Friday, announced a more than two-fold surge in its consolidated net profit, standing at Rs 2,209 crore for the April-June quarter. This increase was facilitated by a combination of reduced expenses and heightened production volumes.

Despite encountering legal challenges regarding its acquisition of Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd, JSW Steel managed to enhance its performance, with domestic sales volumes increasing by 12 percent year on year. However, the company faced a 20 percent decline in exports during the quarter.

The company's strategic cost management led to higher profitability with an operating EBITDA of Rs 7,576 crore, reflecting a 37 percent increase YoY. This financial growth underscores JSW Steel's resilience amid regulatory hurdles in the Indian steel market.

