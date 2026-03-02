EU's Naval Mission Aspides Ramps Up in the Red Sea

The European Union is set to expand its naval mission, Aspides, across the strategically significant Red Sea, Gulf, and Indian Ocean. On Sunday, Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign policy chief, announced plans for bolstering the mission with additional ships to enhance maritime security.

Kallas highlighted that there has been a notable increase in protection requests from these regions, necessitating a more robust naval presence. This strategic reinforcement aims to provide better coverage and rapid response capabilities to ensure safe navigation.

Following a videoconference with European foreign ministers, Kallas emphasized the need for collaboration, stating intentions to convene a meeting with Gulf countries to further discuss maritime security measures and strengthen partnerships.

