EU's Naval Mission Aspides Ramps Up in the Red Sea
The EU is strengthening its naval mission Aspides in the Red Sea, Gulf, and Indian Ocean by deploying more ships. This initiative aims to address the increasing protection requests and enhance maritime security in the region, as announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
The European Union is set to expand its naval mission, Aspides, across the strategically significant Red Sea, Gulf, and Indian Ocean. On Sunday, Kaja Kallas, the bloc's foreign policy chief, announced plans for bolstering the mission with additional ships to enhance maritime security.
Kallas highlighted that there has been a notable increase in protection requests from these regions, necessitating a more robust naval presence. This strategic reinforcement aims to provide better coverage and rapid response capabilities to ensure safe navigation.
Following a videoconference with European foreign ministers, Kallas emphasized the need for collaboration, stating intentions to convene a meeting with Gulf countries to further discuss maritime security measures and strengthen partnerships.
