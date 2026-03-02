Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Critical Phase

The U.S. has intensified its military operations against Iran under President Trump’s order, resulting in the first American casualties since the conflict began. Despite calls for regime change, public opinion remains divided on the strikes. Iran's leadership is in transition following the Supreme Leader's death.

Updated: 02-03-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 03:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military confirmed its first American casualties in President Donald Trump's escalating offensive against Iran. This comes as new polling indicates only 25% of Americans support the ongoing military strikes in the Middle East, which entered their second day. Trump announced that dozens of Iranian leaders have been killed, and the U.S. has sunk nine Iranian ships.

Since the initiation of major combat operations, U.S. forces have targeted over 1,000 Iranian sites. The U.S. military revealed that three American troops died and five others were seriously injured during operations. The casualties, reported from a base in Kuwait, mark the first deaths in major operations since Trump resumed office.

The operations could last up to four weeks. Trump's statement comes following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ibrahim Ali Khamenei. The U.S. continues its campaign alongside Israel, causing uncertainty across global sectors such as shipping, air travel, and oil. The poll shows mixed reactions, with 43% disapproving of the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

