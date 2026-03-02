Tensions Escalate: U.S.-Iran Conflict Enters Critical Phase

The U.S. military confirmed its first American casualties in President Donald Trump's escalating offensive against Iran. This comes as new polling indicates only 25% of Americans support the ongoing military strikes in the Middle East, which entered their second day. Trump announced that dozens of Iranian leaders have been killed, and the U.S. has sunk nine Iranian ships.

Since the initiation of major combat operations, U.S. forces have targeted over 1,000 Iranian sites. The U.S. military revealed that three American troops died and five others were seriously injured during operations. The casualties, reported from a base in Kuwait, mark the first deaths in major operations since Trump resumed office.

The operations could last up to four weeks. Trump's statement comes following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ibrahim Ali Khamenei. The U.S. continues its campaign alongside Israel, causing uncertainty across global sectors such as shipping, air travel, and oil. The poll shows mixed reactions, with 43% disapproving of the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)