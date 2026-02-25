Left Menu

Advent Hotels International: Q3 Surge in EBITDA and Occupancy Rates

Advent Hotels International reports a strong Q3 FY26 with an 18.5% increase in EBITDA and a 36.7% EBITDA margin. RevPAR rose by 6% YoY, and occupancy reached 84.6%. Expansion plans include luxury hotel projects in Mumbai and Delhi, with significant developments in Aerocity and Bandra Kurla Complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Advent Hotels International has announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending December 31, 2025. The hotel's consolidated EBITDA rose to INR 422 million, marking an 18.5% year-on-year growth, while occupancy rates reached 84.6%.

The company attributed these gains to improved operational efficiency and cost control measures, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) increasing by 6% YoY. Expansion continues with ambitious projects in Mumbai and Delhi, including India's largest mixed-use hospitality development in Aerocity.

Looking ahead, Advent Hotels plans further expansions and new developments in Bandra Kurla Complex and Goa, aiming to add thousands of keys and significant conference facilities, affirming its commitment to long-term growth in the luxury hotel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

