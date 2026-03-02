Escalating Tensions: Gaza Struggles Amidst Widening Conflict

The widening conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran is intensifying the already precarious situation in Gaza. Residents express fears of neglect amidst closed borders and rising prices, undermining efforts for reconstruction and humanitarian aid.

Following recent strikes, all crossings into Gaza, home to over 2 million people, have been sealed. This has triggered panic buying, reminiscent of last year's blockade-induced scarcity. Reports indicate sharp increases in essential goods prices, with many fearing shortages of basic necessities, such as milk and diapers.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which had facilitated some relief, is now disrupted. Aid groups face challenges in focusing the world's attention on Gaza amid escalating tensions and political distractions. Urgent humanitarian needs persist as international efforts continue to stabilize the region.