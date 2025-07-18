Sunil Mittal and Gopal Vittal's Salaries See Incremental Rise in FY25
In FY25, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal's remuneration rose to Rs 32.5 crore, a slight increase from the previous year. Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal earned Rs 20.24 crore, marking a 9.1% rise. Both executives also received performance-linked incentives, with Mittal getting GBP 2.20 million from a UK subsidiary.
In the latest fiscal report, Bharti Airtel disclosed that its Chairman, Sunil Mittal, received a marginal increase in remuneration, amounting to Rs 32.5 crore for FY25. This increase includes various components such as salary, allowances, and performance-linked incentives.
Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal also saw a significant pay rise, earning Rs 20.24 crore, signaling a 9.1% increase from the previous fiscal year. Both executives' pay hikes reflect strong company performance.
Additionally, Mittal benefitted from an overseas remuneration of GBP 2.20 million, and Vittal received stock options under the company's Employee Stock Options Scheme. The increments underscore the success metrics met by these company leaders.
