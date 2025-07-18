Assam Faces Drought Alert and Approves Major Development Projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared a potential drought situation affecting five western districts. Following cabinet approval, these districts will be officially notified due to 40% reduced rainfall. This declaration enables insured farmers to receive compensation under the Fasal Bima Yojana.

Noteworthy initiatives approved at the cabinet meeting include a major development project for Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, and land rights settlements under 'Mission Basundhara 3.0'. Measures facilitating land acquisition and development for oil exploration projects were also cleared, targeting national energy security and ease-of-doing-business.

Further, the cabinet sanctioned a new hospital in Sarusajai, accompanied by a five-star hotel, enhancing medical tourism and job creation. A special financial package for tea garden workers and a National University for Disability Study reflect the government's continued focus on improving health and education infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)