US-Africa Trade Shift: Navigating New Economic Waters

During a meeting in Washington, US President Donald Trump showcased his unfamiliarity with Africa but also promised a pivotal shift in US-Africa relations, transitioning from aid to trade despite existing tariffs' economic strain.

African leaders act eager, offering resources like minerals and even proposing ventures aligned with Trump's interests. Concurrently, Trump's administration focuses on 'commercial diplomacy,' slashing foreign aid and shifting diplomatic goals towards facilitating American business ventures on the continent.

The prospect of lucrative deals captivates, though fear of economic hardships persists with mounting tariffs and the potential expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), troubling nations dependent on the agreement's duty-free perks for exports.

