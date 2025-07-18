Left Menu

US-Africa Trade Shift: Navigating New Economic Waters

US President Donald Trump's meeting with African leaders marked a shift in US-Africa relations, moving from aid to trade. However, high tariffs and uncertainty over trade policies continue to raise concerns. While some early agreements promise progress, the strategy is met with skepticism due to potential economic repercussions.

  Zimbabwe

During a meeting in Washington, US President Donald Trump showcased his unfamiliarity with Africa but also promised a pivotal shift in US-Africa relations, transitioning from aid to trade despite existing tariffs' economic strain.

African leaders act eager, offering resources like minerals and even proposing ventures aligned with Trump's interests. Concurrently, Trump's administration focuses on 'commercial diplomacy,' slashing foreign aid and shifting diplomatic goals towards facilitating American business ventures on the continent.

The prospect of lucrative deals captivates, though fear of economic hardships persists with mounting tariffs and the potential expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), troubling nations dependent on the agreement's duty-free perks for exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

