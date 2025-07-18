Railway Ministry Cracks Down on Illegal Vending with New ID Card Mandate

The Railway Ministry has taken decisive action against illegal vending on trains and at railway stations by introducing a standardized identity card system for authorized vendors. This move is aimed at combatting the menace of unauthorized vendors selling adulterated and potentially dangerous food products to passengers.

According to a recent circular, all railway zones are instructed to immediately implement these new identity measures. Authorized vendors, helpers, and staff of licensed firms will receive identity cards detailing personal and professional information, thereby guaranteeing their legitimacy and adherence to health and safety standards.

The Ministry emphasized that these identity cards must be prominently displayed by vendors at all times, and no one is allowed to sell catering items without them. The system also ensures replacements for vendors who leave their jobs and maintains comprehensive records of all licensed personnel.