Return of the Lost: Venezuelan Migrant Children's Homecoming
Seven Venezuelan migrant children, separated from their families and detained in the U.S., have been sent back home. Venezuelan officials confirmed the children's return as part of a larger repatriation effort, following the deportation of hundreds of migrants from Texas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:12 IST
Seven Venezuelan migrant children, previously separated from their families in the United States, have been successfully returned to Venezuela. This announcement was made by Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and First Lady Cilia Flores on Friday.
The return of these children was confirmed at Maiquetia airport near Caracas, where a plane carrying hundreds of deported migrants from Texas had recently arrived. Minister Cabello described the return of the children as a 'rescue' operation.
Cabello also disclosed that 32 migrant children remain separated in the United States, indicating ongoing efforts to reunite them with their families.
