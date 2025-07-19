Left Menu

India's Push for Industry 4.0: DPE Workshop Drives Innovation in CPSEs

The Department of Public Enterprises organized a workshop in New Delhi focusing on the strategic adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across sectors. Experts and CPSE leaders discussed the integration of AI, IoT, and 5G infrastructure, aiming to boost global competitiveness and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:21 IST
India's Push for Industry 4.0: DPE Workshop Drives Innovation in CPSEs
Participants at the workshop (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an initiative to boost innovation and smart manufacturing, the Department of Public Enterprises, under the Ministry of Finance, convened a workshop on Industry 4.0 in New Delhi. The event, held on Friday, sought to explore strategies for adopting and scaling Industry 4.0 technologies across various sectors such as Energy, Power, and Infrastructure.

Secretary K Moses Chalai inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing General Purpose Technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a national mission. He urged Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to adopt a 'Whole-of-CPSEs' approach, integrating technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G. Chalai suggested early adoption was crucial to enhancing global competitiveness.

Experts like A Anand and Dr. Prabhjot Singh Sugga presented on the application of Digital Twins and 3D Printing, while AI expert Vidushi Chaturvedi spoke on leveraging AI for analytics and decision-making. Leaders from CPSEs engaged in discussions to strategize Industry 4.0 adoption, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability across key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025