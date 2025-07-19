India's Push for Industry 4.0: DPE Workshop Drives Innovation in CPSEs

In an initiative to boost innovation and smart manufacturing, the Department of Public Enterprises, under the Ministry of Finance, convened a workshop on Industry 4.0 in New Delhi. The event, held on Friday, sought to explore strategies for adopting and scaling Industry 4.0 technologies across various sectors such as Energy, Power, and Infrastructure.

Secretary K Moses Chalai inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing General Purpose Technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a national mission. He urged Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to adopt a 'Whole-of-CPSEs' approach, integrating technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G. Chalai suggested early adoption was crucial to enhancing global competitiveness.

Experts like A Anand and Dr. Prabhjot Singh Sugga presented on the application of Digital Twins and 3D Printing, while AI expert Vidushi Chaturvedi spoke on leveraging AI for analytics and decision-making. Leaders from CPSEs engaged in discussions to strategize Industry 4.0 adoption, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability across key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)