Left Menu

Revving Up 2025: Top New Bikes and Why Insurance Matters

The 2025 bike market in India introduces models that merge design, performance, and practicality featuring brands like Royal Enfield and Yamaha. Comprehensive bike insurance is crucial, offering broad protection for these valuable rides. Highlights include engine specs, pricing, features, and the insurance's role post-purchase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:36 IST
Revving Up 2025: Top New Bikes and Why Insurance Matters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], July 18: The Indian motorcycle market is witnessing a surge in style, efficiency, and innovation with the 2025 launch of new models. These bikes, featuring brands like Royal Enfield and Yamaha, are redefining urban and long-distance commutes with enhanced performance and captivating designs.

With the allure of cutting-edge features, these bikes cater to all riders, from daily commuters to passionate bikers. While their appeal is undeniable, the associated costs underscore the necessity of comprehensive bike insurance to manage unforeseen expenses effectively.

The popular models, including Royal Enfield's Hunter and Classic 350, emphasize standout features such as engine capacity, power, and mileage, keeping riders informed and protected in the exhilarating world of two-wheelers.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025