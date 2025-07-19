Left Menu

Aviation Crisis Simulation Tests Emergency Response at Pune Airport

A full-scale emergency mock drill was held at Pune airport to test the preparedness of agencies in dealing with aviation emergencies. Conducted as per aviation regulatory standards, around 330 personnel participated, simulating a 'smoke in the cockpit' scenario to enhance crisis response and coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A full-scale emergency mock drill took place at Pune airport, simulating a scenario of 'smoke in the cockpit' of a dummy aircraft, officials reported.

Guided by the aviation regulator's standards, the drill aimed to assess the coordination and operational readiness of stakeholders in managing real-time aviation emergencies. About 330 personnel from various agencies participated, as confirmed by an official statement. The airport's emergency plan was activated upon simulating smoke detection in the cockpit.

Responding units included firefighting teams from the Indian Air Force, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting services, and local fire brigades. 'Survivors' from the simulation were escorted to reception centers for care. The post-drill debrief shared insights and recommendations from independent evaluators with the participating teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

