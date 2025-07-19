Aviation Crisis Simulation Tests Emergency Response at Pune Airport

A full-scale emergency mock drill took place at Pune airport, simulating a scenario of 'smoke in the cockpit' of a dummy aircraft, officials reported.

Guided by the aviation regulator's standards, the drill aimed to assess the coordination and operational readiness of stakeholders in managing real-time aviation emergencies. About 330 personnel from various agencies participated, as confirmed by an official statement. The airport's emergency plan was activated upon simulating smoke detection in the cockpit.

Responding units included firefighting teams from the Indian Air Force, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting services, and local fire brigades. 'Survivors' from the simulation were escorted to reception centers for care. The post-drill debrief shared insights and recommendations from independent evaluators with the participating teams.

