SEGG Media Group's Pioneering Partnership with Super League Kerala: A Game-Changer for Indian Football

SEGG Media Group has partnered with Super League Kerala in a groundbreaking five-year deal valuing over Rs. 100 crore, enhancing football engagement in India and beyond. The agreement includes exclusive streaming and commercial rights, aiming to expand viewership and revenue through innovative digital strategies.

Super League Kerala Inks Global Deal with Sports.com. Image Credit: ANI
SEGG Media Group, a leading entity in sports, entertainment, and gaming, has solidified its presence in the Indian subcontinent with a landmark partnership with Super League Kerala (SLK). This strategic five-year agreement, valued at over Rs. 100 crore, marks SEGG's first official football league collaboration in the region.

The deal was announced at a ceremonial signing in Dubai's prestigious One JLT venue. Under the arrangement, SEGG and its Sports.com platform gain exclusive commercial and broadcast rights to the SLK, including international streaming privileges and integrated gaming features. This move is set to transform fan engagement and football viewership across the Indian subcontinent and the global Kerala diaspora.

With Season 1 of SLK drawing nearly 13 million viewers, the partnership aims to increase audience reach by 25% in Season 2 through immersive streaming and targeted media strategies. SEGG CEO Matthew McGahan described the partnership as a significant validation of their strategy, highlighting Kerala's strong football culture as a catalyst for growth.

