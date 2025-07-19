Left Menu

Safe Landing: Air India Express Flight Returns After Technical Snag

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket returned due to a technical issue soon after takeoff. The aircraft landed safely with 98 passengers on board. An alternative plane was arranged, and passengers were provided refreshments during the delay. Safety remains their top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:18 IST
Safe Landing: Air India Express Flight Returns After Technical Snag
  Country:
  India

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket made an unscheduled return to its point of origin shortly after takeoff on Saturday, citing a technical snag, according to airport sources at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The Boeing 737 Max 8, carrying 98 passengers, landed safely back in Hyderabad at 6:57 AM. Air India Express clarified that the crew chose to return to the airport as a precautionary measure.

The airline arranged for an alternative aircraft to continue the journey, with the flight eventually departing at 1:26 PM for Phuket. During the delay, passengers were provided with refreshments. Air India Express expressed regret for any inconvenience and emphasized the paramount importance of passenger safety in its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

