U.S. Hits Back at Mexico with Air Traffic Restrictions

The Trump administration has unveiled a range of retaliatory actions in response to the Mexican government's recent decisions affecting U.S. carriers. This move comes after Mexico rescinded some flight slots and mandated U.S. cargo carriers to shift their operations in Mexico City.

In an official statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated the potential revocation of flight requests from Mexico should the Mexican authorities fail to resolve these concerns. These measures underscore rising tensions in air traffic agreements between the two nations.

In addition, the department has proposed withdrawing antitrust immunity from the Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico joint venture, a step aimed at addressing competitive issues within the market. This development signifies heightened scrutiny and possible changes in cross-border aviation partnerships.