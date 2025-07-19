Left Menu

U.S. Hits Back at Mexico with Air Traffic Restrictions

The Trump administration announced retaliatory measures against Mexico following Mexico's 2023 decision to revoke flight slots for U.S. carriers and compel U.S. cargo carriers to relocate in Mexico City. The U.S. may deny Mexico's flight requests, and is considering withdrawing antitrust immunity from the Delta-Aeromexico joint venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:56 IST
U.S. Hits Back at Mexico with Air Traffic Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has unveiled a range of retaliatory actions in response to the Mexican government's recent decisions affecting U.S. carriers. This move comes after Mexico rescinded some flight slots and mandated U.S. cargo carriers to shift their operations in Mexico City.

In an official statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated the potential revocation of flight requests from Mexico should the Mexican authorities fail to resolve these concerns. These measures underscore rising tensions in air traffic agreements between the two nations.

In addition, the department has proposed withdrawing antitrust immunity from the Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico joint venture, a step aimed at addressing competitive issues within the market. This development signifies heightened scrutiny and possible changes in cross-border aviation partnerships.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025