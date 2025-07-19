U.S. Hits Back at Mexico with Air Traffic Restrictions
The Trump administration announced retaliatory measures against Mexico following Mexico's 2023 decision to revoke flight slots for U.S. carriers and compel U.S. cargo carriers to relocate in Mexico City. The U.S. may deny Mexico's flight requests, and is considering withdrawing antitrust immunity from the Delta-Aeromexico joint venture.
The Trump administration has unveiled a range of retaliatory actions in response to the Mexican government's recent decisions affecting U.S. carriers. This move comes after Mexico rescinded some flight slots and mandated U.S. cargo carriers to shift their operations in Mexico City.
In an official statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated the potential revocation of flight requests from Mexico should the Mexican authorities fail to resolve these concerns. These measures underscore rising tensions in air traffic agreements between the two nations.
In addition, the department has proposed withdrawing antitrust immunity from the Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico joint venture, a step aimed at addressing competitive issues within the market. This development signifies heightened scrutiny and possible changes in cross-border aviation partnerships.