Air Traffic Control Glitch Resolved: Polish Flights Back on Track

Polish authorities swiftly fixed a fault in air traffic control systems on Saturday morning, allowing flight operations in Warsaw and other cities to return to normal. The disruption had briefly impacted takeoffs.

By midday, Warsaw's Chopin Airport reported that takeoffs and landings were proceeding as usual. Earlier, airports in Krakow, Katowice, and Gdansk also faced issues, forcing a temporary limitation on flights in Polish airspace.

According to a statement by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA), the fault was promptly addressed and all necessary procedures implemented to restore the primary air traffic management system. Backup systems maintained safety during the outage, with no sabotage detected through security investigations by the Interior Ministry.