Air Traffic Control Glitch Resolved: Polish Flights Back on Track

A brief fault in Poland's air traffic control systems disrupted morning flights on Saturday. Authorities quickly resolved the issue, with operations at Warsaw and other airports returning to normal by midday. Backup systems ensured safety during the outage. Security checks ruled out sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Polish authorities swiftly fixed a fault in air traffic control systems on Saturday morning, allowing flight operations in Warsaw and other cities to return to normal. The disruption had briefly impacted takeoffs.

By midday, Warsaw's Chopin Airport reported that takeoffs and landings were proceeding as usual. Earlier, airports in Krakow, Katowice, and Gdansk also faced issues, forcing a temporary limitation on flights in Polish airspace.

According to a statement by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA), the fault was promptly addressed and all necessary procedures implemented to restore the primary air traffic management system. Backup systems maintained safety during the outage, with no sabotage detected through security investigations by the Interior Ministry.

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

