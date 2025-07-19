Stone-Throwing Scandal: Jan Shatabdi Express Incident Unveils Security Concerns

In a concerning turn of events, the Una-bound Jan Shatabdi Express was targeted by stone throwers near Rupnagar, Punjab, resulting in a shattered window pane. This incident has prompted an immediate investigation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The situation was brought to light when Hardik Sharma, a passenger from Himachal Pradesh's Una district, reported the incident on social media platform X. He tagged the RPF, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala, and the Northern Railway, demanding swift action.

Local BJP MP Anurag Thakur has assured the public that he will push for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences, stating that the railways should address this alarming security flaw. Railway officials have reassured passengers that the investigation is progressing and perpetrators will be apprehended soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)