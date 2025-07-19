Punjab Traders Stand United Against Government's Tax Authority Powers

A large-scale shutterdown strike was witnessed in parts of Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday as the business community protested against the Shehbaz Sharif government's move to extend arrest powers to the tax body for certain violations.

Lahore's major commercial hubs, including Liberty Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Shah Alam Market, and Akbari Mandi, remained closed as about 80 percent of the markets joined the protest. The traders opposed the special powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under Section 37AA, which allows for arrest over tax fraud allegations, and objected to new taxes on bank transactions.

Business leader Qadeer Ahmad criticized the tax authority's expanded powers, likening them to those of the police. The Lahore Traders Association, led by Mujahid Maqsood Butt, noted that while some markets stayed partially open, the protests could escalate if the government does not provide written assurances addressing their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)